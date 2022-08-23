AGL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
ANL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
AVN 84.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.66%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.77%)
EPCL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
FCCL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FLYNG 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
GGL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.79%)
LOTCHEM 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.18%)
OGDC 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.64%)
PAEL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
TELE 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.53%)
TPL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
TRG 97.32 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.17%)
UNITY 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,349 Increased By 83.7 (1.96%)
BR30 15,894 Increased By 202.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 43,367 Increased By 540.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,491 Increased By 258.6 (1.59%)
Brecorder
Aug 23, 2022
Markets

Wall Street shares open flat ahead of Jackson Hole

AFP Published 23 Aug, 2022

NEW YORK: US shares were mostly flat after the open on Tuesday, as jitters about Federal Reserve policy and wariness about economic data kept investors on edge.

Focus is on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday at the annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, but that may also offer a convenient opportunity to cash in on the upswing in recent weeks.

“The inference here is that the ‘nervousness’ factor was more of an excuse to do some selling in a market that had gotten overextended without much appreciation for the fundamental shape of things,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

Investors had seized on some signs of easing inflation pressures and a slowing economy to push up equities, based on the hope the Fed would slow or halt its aggressive interest rate hikes.

Nasdaq slumps more than 2pc on fears of aggressive Fed

But O’Hare said markets should not be surprised that with consumer prices up 8.5 percent in July, Powell would repeat his message that the central bank is not done fighting rising prices.

“One should have been expecting nothing less, “ he said. “A Fed chair looking up at that inflation rate must sound resolutely hawkish.”

After the three main indices lost two percent or more on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 33,044.31 about 10 minutes into the late-summer trading session.

The broad-based S&P 500 was holding steady at 33,044.31, as was the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index at 12,384.55.

Semiconductor maker Intel was up 0.5 percent after announcing a financing deal with Brookfield Asset Management to provide a $30 billion investment in its Arizona chip plants.

