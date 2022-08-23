AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
ANL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
AVN 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.78%)
BOP 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.42%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
EPCL 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.59%)
FCCL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
FFL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.48%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
GTECH 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.47%)
OGDC 83.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.12%)
PAEL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.31%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
TELE 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.57%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
TPLP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.92%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
TRG 96.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.44%)
UNITY 22.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.11%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.52%)
BR100 4,266 Decreased By -69.2 (-1.6%)
BR30 15,691 Decreased By -289.8 (-1.81%)
KSE100 42,827 Decreased By -444 (-1.03%)
KSE30 16,232 Decreased By -166.4 (-1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nasdaq slumps more than 2pc on fears of aggressive Fed

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2022 05:56am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes tumbled on Monday in a dour start to the week as investors worried about hawkish signals from US Federal Reserve policymakers against the backdrop of slowing economic growth.

Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors declined in mid-day trading, with information technology, consumer discretionary and communication services stocks down 2% each.

High-growth and technology companies such as Apple Inc and Tesla Inc fell 1.7% and 2.8%, respectively, as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rose past 3% for the first time since July 21.

A four-week summer rally for the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 snapped last week after growth stocks tumbled on Friday.

Banks fell 1.9% on Monday, with lenders JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America down more than 1% each.

Banking giants collectively face more than $1 billion in regulatory fines for employees’ use of unapproved messaging tools, including email and apps such as WhatsApp.

The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street’s fear gauge, rose to 23.26, its highest level in over two weeks.

Expectations of a less aggressive stance by the Fed and strong quarterly earnings had helped the benchmark S&P 500 rebound nearly 14% from its mid-June lows after a rough start to the year.

Focus this week is on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at a central banking conference in Jackson Hole for further cues on the monetary policy tightening path.

“Powell speaks on Friday and there’s a risk that he becomes a little bit more hawkish when talking about the interest rates,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management.

“At this point, a little bit of a correction in the market is not anything to get worried about just yet.” The Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points in September, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Meanwhile, traders are split between a 50 bps hike and a 75 bps hike by the central bank, even as several policymakers have pushed back against expectations of a dovish pivot and emphasized the fight against inflation.

Investors will also be looking for details on the Fed’s plans to reduce its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet, a process that started in June.

The central bank’s favored inflation gauge, the PCE price index, will be released this week.

Market participants eager for clues about the economy’s strength amid rising fears of a recession will also closely track the flash readings on business activity, the second estimate of second-quarter GDP and University of Michigan consumer sentiment.

At 11:38 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 448.82 points, or 1.33%, at 33,257.92, the S&P 500 was down 69.34 points, or 1.64%, at 4,159.14, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 266.40 points, or 2.10%, at 12,438.82.

Slowdown fears hit markets globally. China’s central bank trimmed some key lending rates on Monday in a bid to support a slowing economy and a stressed housing sector.

Signify Health Inc jumped 33.7% following a report on Sunday that UnitedHealth Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc , CVS Health Corp and Option Care Health Inc were bidding to acquire the company.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc tumbled 39.4% after the cinema chain’s preferred stock listing started trading and its UK-based rival Cineworld Group warned of a possible bankruptcy filing.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 5.01-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 3.49-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 31 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 22 new highs and 127 new lows.

NASDAQ US Federal Reserve Fed S&P 500 index

Comments

1000 characters

Nasdaq slumps more than 2pc on fears of aggressive Fed

Loan resumption: IMF board to take up heavy agenda on 29th

Export-oriented sectors: Govt backs out of subsidised power decision

Inflated power bills: PM seeks report

Policy rate kept unchanged at 15pc: MPC sees headline inflation surging to its peak in Q1

IK, Punjab CM take stock of situation

Police raid Gill’s room in Parliament Lodges

Woman judge: IK faces contempt proceedings

700MW hydropower project: LoS given fourth extension

Govt not happy with Nepra’s decision on wheeling charges

Parliamentary panel observes: NHA awards mega road projects to ‘selected’ companies

Read more stories