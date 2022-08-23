PM Shehbaz departs for Qatar on two-day official visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed on Tuesday for Qatar, saying that his visit to Doha is aimed at transforming historical bilateral relationship into a more robust strategic relationship.

This is PM Shehbaz's first visit to Qatar after assuming office. The PM is accompanied by a high-level delegation including key members of the cabinet.

In a tweet, the PM said that his visit to Qatar will renew the bond of "brotherhood and friendship between our two countries".

"During my interactions with market and business leaders, I will highlight the exciting investment opportunities in Pakistan's various sectors such as renewable energy, food security, industrial and infrastructure development, tourism and hospitality," he tweeted.

In a press release, the Foreign Office (FO) said that PM Shehbaz will hold in-depth consultations with Amir of the State of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on advancing energy-related cooperation, deepening trade and investment ties, and exploring greater employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar.

PM Shehbaz to visit Qatar on Tuesday

The two leaders will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest, the FO said.

The PM will also engage with leading Qatari and Pakistani business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs.

"The Prime Minister will also visit 'Stadium 974' in Doha, where he would be briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by the Government of Qatar to host the FIFA World Cup," FO said.

Earlier, Business Recorder reported that the PM's visit is aimed at sealing some agreements including deliberations on new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) deal.

On Saturday, the federal cabinet also approved big changes in the Liquefied Natural Gas Policy, 2011.

According to sources, the federal cabinet’s approval for making big changes in the LNG Policy, 2011 were taken on an emergency basis through a circulation ahead of PM Shehbaz’s visit to Qatar.

Cabinet approves changes in LNG policy

Sources said that the cabinet approved to forego the condition regarding third party’s access for the new LNG terminals. They said that the decision would help fulfil the rising demand of the LNG in the country.

On Monday, Bloomberg, citing acting governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr Murtaza Syed, reported that Pakistan will receive $2 billion from Qatar in bilateral support to help ease its financing crunch.

Pakistan will also get $1 billion in oil financing from Saudi Arabia and a similar amount in investments from the UAE. All the funds are expected over 12 months, Dr Syed said in a briefing, added the report.

An announcement of the assistance may or may not be announced during the trip, Dr Syed added.