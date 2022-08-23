AGL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.56%)
ANL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.55%)
AVN 84.86 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.74%)
BOP 6.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 79.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.44%)
EPCL 65.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
FFL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
GGGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.75%)
GGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
GTECH 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
HUMNL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.39%)
LOTCHEM 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.16%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.27%)
OGDC 84.35 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.58%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.21%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.88%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
TELE 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.71%)
TPL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
TPLP 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.29%)
TREET 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.25%)
TRG 97.86 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.4%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.92%)
BR100 4,346 Increased By 80.5 (1.89%)
BR30 15,908 Increased By 217 (1.38%)
KSE100 43,340 Increased By 513.8 (1.2%)
KSE30 16,448 Increased By 215.9 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields rise tracking US peers, inflation in focus

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2022 10:47am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields rose on Tuesday after the 10-year US Treasury yield crossed the 3% mark to hit a five-week high, with market participants also fretting about persistent inflationary headwinds.

Traders are also awaiting debt supply from states, which are scheduled to raise 68 billion rupees ($851.35 million) through the sale of 10-year to 24-year bonds.

The size of funds, however, is less than half of 152 billion rupees they were expected to raise.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield was at 7.2960% as of 0505 GMT.

The yield has risen 9 basis points in last three sessions and ended at 7.2702% on Monday.

“With the rapid move in 10-year US yield to above 3.00%, there is an element of caution in Indian bonds,” a trader with a state-run bank said. “Inflation worries are also running at the back of traders’ minds.”

India bond yields rise tracking US peers

The rise in 10-year US yield on Monday came as investors expect the Federal Reserve to reinforce its commitment to tackle inflation by hiking rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday, and traders are expecting him to further stress on inflation management.

The US Federal Reserve has hiked rates by 225 basis points since March, including two back-to-back 75 basis points hike in June and July.

Odds of another 75 basis point rate hike by the Fed next month are also slightly higher than that of a 50 basis points increases, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Market participants remain cautious after members of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee highlighted inflation concerns in minutes of a rate-setting meeting.

India’s consumer inflation dipped to 6.71% in July, easing for the third month in a row, but continues to remain above the RBI’s mandated target band of 2-6% for a seventh straight month.

The RBI had raised the bank’s key lending rate by 50 basis points to 5.40%, its third increase in four months, to curb rising price pressure in August.

The RBI has hiked repo rate by 140 basis points since May.

India bond

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields rise tracking US peers, inflation in focus

Loan resumption: IMF board to take up heavy agenda on 29th

Export-oriented sectors: Govt backs out of subsidised power decision

Inflated power bills: PM seeks report

Policy rate kept unchanged at 15pc: MPC sees headline inflation surging to its peak in Q1

IK, Punjab CM take stock of situation

Police raid Gill’s room in Parliament Lodges

Woman judge: IK faces contempt proceedings

700MW hydropower project: LoS given fourth extension

Govt not happy with Nepra’s decision on wheeling charges

Parliamentary panel observes: NHA awards mega road projects to ‘selected’ companies

Read more stories