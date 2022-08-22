AGL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.76%)
ANL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.39%)
AVN 82.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.34%)
BOP 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
EFERT 79.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.14%)
EPCL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.67%)
FCCL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
FFL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.41%)
FLYNG 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.03%)
GGGL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.01%)
GTECH 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.17%)
LOTCHEM 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.38%)
MLCF 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.25%)
OGDC 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-2.17%)
PAEL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.72%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
TELE 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.83%)
TPL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.77%)
TPLP 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.96%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
TRG 96.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.87%)
UNITY 22.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.58%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.03%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.14%)
BR100 4,272 Decreased By -63 (-1.45%)
BR30 15,729 Decreased By -251.9 (-1.58%)
KSE100 42,952 Decreased By -319 (-0.74%)
KSE30 16,265 Decreased By -133.7 (-0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields rise tracking US peers

Reuters Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 10:14am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were higher on Monday, tracking US Treasury yields, with inflation worries flagged by the Reserve Bank of India further hurting investor appetite. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield was at 7.2955% as of 0500 GMT.

The yield rose 8 basis points in last two sessions and ended at 7.2639% on Friday.

The new 10-year 7.26% 2032 bond yield was at 7.2771%.

India bond yields up before debt sale, RBI inflation comments add to stress

“The rapid move in US 10-year yield to 3.00% is a sentiment dampener, and we are unlikely to see any major downside in Indian bond yields this week,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

The 10-year US Treasury yield touched 3% mark for the first time in a month on Monday, after Germany reported a record rise in monthly producer prices, which leapt 37.2% from the same time last year and 5.3% from June.

These prices are seen as a leading indicator for inflation.

Closer home, members of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee said outlook on inflation was highly uncertain, and bringing it closer to the target of 4% was essential to help sustain India’s economic growth over the medium term.

India’s consumer inflation dipped to 6.71% in July, easing for the third month in a row, but remained above the RBI’s mandated target band of 2-6% for a seventh straight month.

Inflation may ease below 6% by the fourth quarter of this financial year, bringing an end to the current cycle of rate hikes, analysts said over the weekend.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields rise tracking US peers

Intra-day update: Rupee trades above 215 against US dollar

Terror case: Imran Khan files pre-arrest bail plea in IHC

Framework agreement with Denmark: Cabinet sets aside PPRA concerns

Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar

HBL to represent country at SCO-IBA Council moot in Tashkent

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

US commits to Afghan asset talks despite frustration with Taliban

IHC refers FBR ‘malpractice’ case to FTO

Superannuation: govt mulling retaining ‘good’ officers

Flood relief likely to find focus

Read more stories