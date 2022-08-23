AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
ANL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.41%)
AVN 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-2.78%)
BOP 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.42%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
EPCL 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.59%)
FCCL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.6%)
FFL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.48%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
GTECH 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.23%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.47%)
OGDC 83.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.12%)
PAEL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.31%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PRL 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.58%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
TELE 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.57%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
TPLP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.92%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
TRG 96.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.44%)
UNITY 22.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.11%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.18%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.52%)
BR100 4,266 Decreased By -69.2 (-1.6%)
BR30 15,691 Decreased By -289.8 (-1.81%)
KSE100 42,827 Decreased By -444 (-1.03%)
KSE30 16,232 Decreased By -166.4 (-1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

InfraZamin, HBL facilitate Multinet for greater digital reach

Press Release Published 23 Aug, 2022 05:56am

KARACHI: InfraZamin Pakistan’s partial credit risk guarantee cover of Rs 1,575 million ($7.6 million) on the Digital Infrastructure Facility will effectively de-risk the majority of credit risks of this project expansion. This is InfraZamin’s first transaction in Pakistan and paves the way forward for deeper market development via credit guarantees.

HBL will facilitate Multinet to access 7-year long-term funding in expanding their fibre optic network to under-served cities and populations, enable a wider reach for internet access via fibre for Small and Medium Enterprises and reduce the cost of carrying broadband traffic from one city to the other thereby improving cost-effective data and broadband penetration in Pakistan.

In addition to these positive developmental impacts, the project is also expected to create additional jobs of which 20 percent will be allocated specifically to women. Multinet has also chosen to adopt best practices in health and safety standards and will work on a long-term basis with an independent Health and Safety advisor to ensure worker safety and protection during network rollout. The company will continue to engage with InfraZamin to ensure continued capacity building and training in this area.

The project also envisages improved corporate governance, disclosure and transparency standards for Multinet which is a welcome step towards better governance standards in private unlisted companies.

Commenting on the occasion, Aamir Irshad, Head Corporate, Commercial & Investment Banking Group – HBL, said, “HBL is a strong advocate for technological advancements and has shown its continued support for the development of digital infrastructure by extending a Infrazamin credit guarantee backed loan facility of Rs 2.1 billion to Multinet.

We believe this facility will go a long way in augmenting internet and data access to second and third tier cities of Pakistan along with improving the capacity and quality of internet for Mobile Network Operators, Internet Service Providers and SMEs.”

Commenting on the occasion, Maheen Rahman, CEO - InfraZamin, said, “The transaction is one step further towards mobilising investments from the private sector for boosting economic growth and covering the infrastructure gap in frontier markets. We are grateful to HBL Bank for their vision and support throughout this transaction process and look forward to seeing Multinet achieve their business expansion goals. This project caters to Pakistan’s dynamic and growing digital sector and we are happy to lend our support towards realising Pakistan’s vision towards greater digital access and inclusion.”

Commenting on the occasion, Adnan Asder, CEO - Multinet, said, “IZP credit guarantee facility played an instrumental role in obtaining Rs 2,100 million long-term loan facility from Habib Bank Limited. The said funding will assist Multinet in doubling its data centres capacity, enhancing long-haul network transmission capacity, expanding metro footprint for tower fiberization and meeting SMEs ICT services requirements.

This transaction will help Multinet in achieving its strategic goals by expanding the telecom infrastructure in the country. This would lead to enhancement of state-of-the-art facilities of fiber infrastructure to the customers and supporting other stakeholders for 5G inclusion in Pakistan. We are appreciative of InfraZamin for extending their support along with HBL Bank who share a similar vision for growth of the digital sector in Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

HBL Small and Medium Enterprises InfraZamin Adnan Asder

Comments

1000 characters

InfraZamin, HBL facilitate Multinet for greater digital reach

Loan resumption: IMF board to take up heavy agenda on 29th

Export-oriented sectors: Govt backs out of subsidised power decision

Inflated power bills: PM seeks report

Policy rate kept unchanged at 15pc: MPC sees headline inflation surging to its peak in Q1

IK, Punjab CM take stock of situation

Police raid Gill’s room in Parliament Lodges

Woman judge: IK faces contempt proceedings

700MW hydropower project: LoS given fourth extension

Govt not happy with Nepra’s decision on wheeling charges

Parliamentary panel observes: NHA awards mega road projects to ‘selected’ companies

Read more stories