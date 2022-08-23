AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
Renewable energy developers highlight concerns of RE sector

Press Release Published 23 Aug, 2022 05:56am

KARACHI: Renewables First in collaboration with The Pakistan Renewable Energy Coalition organized a meeting of the Renewable Energy (RE) Developers’ Forum in Karachi. The session was attended by industry experts, developers and renewable energy professionals.

Highlighting the objective behind the initiation of the Renewable Energy Developers Forum, Mustafa Amjad from Renewables First informed the audience that a common platform for RE developers to address their concerns had been missing for a long time.

The current forum aimed to fill this need and facilitate developers in establishing themselves as legitimate stakeholders in the energy sector. The forum also allowed them to raise mutual concerns, forge new partnerships and explore opportunities to expand their networks.

Dr Irfan Mirza, CEO, Renewable Resources, formally introduced the RE Developers’ Forum and emphasised the need to create a dedicated space for dialogue and engagement with the government. “We in the energy sector have panic attacks instead of planning for the long term,” he remarked.

A detailed discussion on challenges and pathways then took place. Various issues faced by the developers were discussed including the lack of coordination between government ministries, absence of one window solutions due to which developers had to visit a myriad of different departments and ministries in order to get approvals and the need for local manufacturing incentives for RE industry in order to strengthen local supply.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

