Rehabilitation of flood affectees: Govt to hold ‘donor conference’

Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2022 05:56am

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided on Monday to hold a ‘Donor Conference’ for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas in order to brief the international organizations on the flood disasters in the country, said the Prime Minister’s Office.

While presiding over a meeting of relevant officials to review the progress on the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people in the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that international organisation would be informed about the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts by the federal and provincial governments.

The prime minister once again appealed to the rich people for generous donations to the Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund. He also directed to send 40,000 tents and 0.1 million ration packets to the affected areas immediately and directed that measures should be taken on an urgent basis for rehabilitation and resettlement of the people of the flood-affected areas.

Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Adviser to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Member Provincial Assembly Punjab Owais Leghari, Chairman NDMA Lt General Akhtar Nawaz, and relevant senior government officials attended the meeting.

