Police recover weapon, satellite phone from Shahbaz Gill’s room in Parliament Lodges

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Monday recovered a satellite phone, weapon, and foreign currency from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill's room in Parliament Lodges in a late-night raid.

The police raided the room to recover the script allegedly read by Gill on the private TV channel.

As per the details, the raid was carried out under the supervision of a senior superintendent of police (SSP), and Gill accompanied them there with police officials in handcuffs.

Besides, the police also recovered a mobile phone, USBs, and a pistol from Gill's room. However, he refused to take ownership of the weapon.

Moreover, his wallet, which was missing, has also been recovered, in which two of his CNICs and two passports were also found.

Gill told journalists that he was clueless about why his wallet was found in the room, claiming that he had left it in the car when he was taken into custody.

"My wallet was usually carried by my driver and the room from where the pistol has been recovered was in use of my guards," he said.

Police granted two-day physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

In response to a reporter's question, Gill confirmed that he was sexually assaulted in police custody.

"I see some changes in my room, my passport wasn't found at its usual place…this hints that somebody entered this room in my absence," he added.

Earlier on Monday, an Islamabad sessions court sent Gill on a two-day physical remand in a sedition case.

On August 19, a district and sessions court in Islamabad ordered authorities to shift Gill to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a medical checkup.

Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry announced the court's reserved verdict pertaining to a petition seeking the physical remand of Gill. Gill was produced before the court in a wheelchair with footage showing him having difficulty breathing. He was also heard crying for his oxygen mask.

On August 9, he was arrested by Islamabad Police outside Banigala Chowk on charges of “making statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion.”