Friendly countries, donor organisations appealed to help flood victims of Balochistan

  • Flash floods have caused over two hundred deaths so far in the province
BR Web Desk Published 22 Aug, 2022 09:43pm

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch and Minister of State for Energy Muhammad Hashim Notezai on Monday appealed to friendly countries, philanthropists, and national and international organisations to join hands with the federal and provincial governments in assisting the people of flood-hit areas of Balochistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Hashim Natozai said due to heavy rains and floods road linkages of Balochistan were disconnected from other parts of the country and the people of the province were in dire need of food, shelter, and economic assistance.

KSrelief dispatches third emergency relief convoy for Pakistan flood victims

The Minister said due to heavy floods about six hundred kilometers of the road networks have been damaged while standing crops on 12,000 acres have been destroyed in Lasbella only.

Expressing satisfaction over the Federal government's steps in helping the affected people, he said that some extra resources are needed to meet the challenge of reconstruction and rehabilitation.

Speaking during the occasion, Agha Hassan also stressed that contributions from friendly countries and philanthropists are need of the hour, to avert the humanitarian crisis in Balochistan which has caused over two hundred deaths so far.

Earlier, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) dispatched 100 more emergency relief trucks carrying 950 tons of essential food items to the flood-hit areas of Pakistan.

These 10,000 food packages will help over 70,000 flood-affected people living in 17 districts in all the provinces of Pakistan.

Nadeem Aug 22, 2022 10:03pm
For each and every expense, we see our governments go begging in our name. I wonder where does all the tax money go. There should be some accounting done on all the taxes collected by government because the public is paying taxes on each and every item they purchase. Is that going to the government accounts or the retailers keep that with them and dodge the government. We need answers please. This begging must stop. Enough!
