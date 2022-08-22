AGL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-6.63%)
KSrelief dispatches third emergency relief convoy for Pakistan flood victims

  • 10,000 food packages will help over 70,000 flood-affected people living in 17 districts in all provinces of the country
BR Web Desk Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 07:00pm

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has dispatched 100 more emergency relief trucks carrying 950 tons of essential food items to the flood-hit areas of Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

These 10,000 food packages will help over 70,000 flood-affected people living in 17 districts in all the provinces of Pakistan.

Each food package comprises all necessary essential food items including 80kg of flour, cooking oil of 5 litres, 5kg of Sugar, and 5kg of Daal Chana, which is sufficient for the family for the whole month.

The food bags would be distributed in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and local government.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki said that both countries enjoy close relations and the kingdom has always stood by Pakistan in every difficult time whenever needed especially in disasters.

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz thanked the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Director ksrelief, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their generous and timely support for flood victims.

