PTI retains NA-245 seat thru its Maulvi’s victory

Recorder Report Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 09:38am

KARACHI: With low turn out in by-polls for Karachi’s NA-245 constituency Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Mahmood Baqi Maulvi emerged winner here Sunday, as per unofficial results. Unofficial results showed PTI’s Mahmood Maulvi took 29286 votes, followed by MQM-P’s Mueed Anwar with 13119 votes, TLP’s Muhammad Ahmed Raza with 9493 votes, while independent candidate Farooq Sattar secured 3435 and PSP’s Syed Hafeezud Din 1974 votes.

The total polling stations in the constituency were 263, with 515003 voters .

The process, which began at 8am Sunday morning continued till 5pm; however, the polling time was extended by an hour at Polling Stations 55, 143 and 144.

The by-election on the seat, which fell vacant after Aamir Liaquat’s sudden death in June, was originally scheduled to be held on July 27, but the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had to postpone it amid torrential rains.

A strict security plan was chalked out to maintain law and order during polling, according to the ECP.

NA-245 by-election: ECP approaches MoD for army deployment

Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Javed Alam Odho said that paratroopers were standing guard at the polling stations besides the police.

There were CCTV cameras installed at highly sensitive polling stations, he said.

