Pakistan rejects India’s allegations

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2022 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday “firmly” rejected the “recent spate of false terrorism-related assertions made by India in which some detached alleged incidents are being distorted and presented as a so-called terror plot against India.”

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said, in order to build on this “orchestrated terrorism narrative against Pakistan,” a section of the Indian media has reported that India had intercepted a message from a Pakistani WhatsApp number as well as seized an empty boat in Maharashtra along with some weapons.

“Segments of the Indian media have deceitfully sought to link these to the preposterous claims about a so-called Mumbai style attack being planned,” the FO said.

Separately, the Indian media has also reported that the Indian intelligence and border forces were on high alert for possible cross-border infiltration attempts along Rajauri.

