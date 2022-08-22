AGL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
Agreement for welfare of patrolling police personnel

Published 22 Aug, 2022

FAISALABAD: With the guidance of SSP Patrolling Police Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal and the special efforts of Education Officer Sub-Inspector Rizwan Bhatti, an agreement was reached with Stem Institute (College and Schools) regarding the welfare of patrolling police employees.

According to which, free education will be given to the children of patrolling police martyrs and employees who died during service, while 40% discount will be given to the children of scale 12 to 17 officers and 70% discount to scale 1 to 11 employees.

On this occasion, SSP Mirza Anjum Kamal signed the MOU with Director Stem Group of Schools and Colleges Khurram Gill and said that solving the economic problems of the employees is my first priority.

He said that the series of welfare works of patrolling police will be continued in the same way. He said that for the welfare of the families of the martyrs and the rest of the employees, discussions are going on with other organizations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

