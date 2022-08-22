KP govt likely to register sedition cases against PDM leaders

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has decided to file sedition cases against the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) including Nawaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Asif Zardari, and Rana Sanaullah to counter the sedition case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Shahbaz Gill.

According to sources, cases will be registered in the Dera Ismail Khan district while PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur has filed a written application to Additional Assistant Commissioner Munir Ahmed for registering cases against them. Sedition cases will be registered under Section 108A, 353A, and 505 CrPC.

According to sources, on August 18, the provincial cabinet, using its powers under Section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Act 5 of 1898 decided to arrest former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazal for making speeches against the army on various occasions in the past.

It has been decided to register sedition cases under Section 108A, 353A, and 505 of CrPC against Rehman Khawaja Asif and Captain Safdar too.