AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 84.96 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.81%)
BOP 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.93%)
CNERGY 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 65.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.01%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 30.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.87%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 84.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 19.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
TELE 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
TRG 97.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,981 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,271 Decreased By -210.9 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,399 Decreased By -77 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Paris wheat recovers

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2022 05:16am

PARIS: Euronext wheat rose on Friday, recovering with Chicago from six-month lows struck a day earlier as the market continued to assess prospects for increased exports from the war-disrupted Black Sea region. December wheat on Paris-based Euronext was up 1.3% at 310.00 euros ($311.27) a tonne by 1558 GMT.

On Thursday the contract had fallen to 301.25 euros, the weakest second-month price on Euronext since Feb. 25, the day after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

Over the week, the contract was showing a 5.6% fall. A rebound in Chicago, a fall in the euro against the dollar, and talk of demand for competitively priced lower-protein wheat in France encouraged Friday’s rebound on Euronext, traders said.

Wheat markets have been pressured this week by the resumption of sea exports from Ukraine, coupled with talk of falling wheat prices in both Ukraine and Russia, which is trying to shift an expected record harvest.

A further 10 cargo ships are being loaded with grain in Ukrainian Black Sea ports, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Friday, confirming a steady pace of exports under a UN-brokered maritime corridor agreement.

Wheat wheat prices Black Sea Ukrainian Black Sea ports Wheat markets

Comments

1000 characters

Paris wheat recovers

Govt allows release of imported goods stuck at ports

Pemra places ban on live speeches of Imran Khan

Miftah again explains why import ban was lifted

Import value of Afghanistan coal fixed at USD140/mt

Cabinet approves changes in LNG policy

FCA for July: CPPA-G seeks Rs4.70 per unit hike in Discos’ tariffs

UFG losses rates on RLNG distribution reinstated

Public transport: OGRA extends ban on LPG as fuel

PML-N’s Tarar says Elahi exacting revenge

Tax Laws Amendment Ordinance to be promulgated soon

Read more stories