AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 84.96 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.81%)
BOP 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.93%)
CNERGY 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 65.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.01%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 30.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.87%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 84.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 19.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
TELE 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
TRG 97.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,981 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,271 Decreased By -210.9 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,399 Decreased By -77 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Thakur in the wickets as India cruise to ODI series win v Zimbabwe

Reuters Published August 20, 2022 Updated August 20, 2022 06:40pm

HARARE: Seamer Shardul Thakur took 3-38 as India completed a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe to claim victory in their three-match One-Day International series with a game to spare at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

After electing to bowl, India dismissed the home side for 161 before chasing down their target with 24.2 overs remaining in another comfortable win to follow Thursday’s victory by 10 wickets at the same venue.

All six Indian bowlers took wickets, but it was Thakur who stood out as he dismissed opener Innocent Kaia (16), captain Regis Chakabva (2) and Luke Jongwe (6) with some excellent swing bowling.

Sean Williams was the top scorer for Zimbabwe with a run-a-ball 42, while Ryan Burl was left stranded not out on 39 at the end of the innings.

Opening batsmen Gill, Dhawan star as India crush Zimbabwe in ODI

“Early on it was a little on the slower side, but later we could bowl more bouncers,” Thakur said. “What I can improve on is to guess where the batsman is going to attack me and bowl accordingly.

“I think I have good skillsets, so I just need to keep polishing those in the nets. Sometimes you just need to hit the deck hard and keep it tight.”

India lost captain KL Rahul (1) early in their reply, while the heroes from the first game, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill, both scored 33 but could not repeat their unbeaten half-centuries from two days earlier.

Deepak Hooda (25) and Sanju Samson (43 not out) put on 56 for the fifth wicket to see India to within sight of their target.

The third and final ODI will be played at the same venue on Monday.

India Cricket Zimbabwe

Comments

1000 characters

Thakur in the wickets as India cruise to ODI series win v Zimbabwe

Shopkeepers, retailers: PM orders suspension of fixed sales tax collection through electricity bills

Marriyum Aurangzeb claims PTI’s Shahbaz Gill was not tortured

Fawad demands independent panel to investigate ‘torture’ of Shahbaz Gill

PMD warns Karachi at risk of urban flooding, water-logging in next rain spell

Ahsan Iqbal emphasises on exports, investment for Pakistan's economic growth

First official visit to Europe: Bilawal to discuss broadening of Pakistan’s key export destinations

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi out of Asia Cup, England T20Is

Russia is China’s top oil supplier for 3rd month in July

15 dead in northern India after monsoon floods

Read more stories