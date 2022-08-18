AGL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
ANL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.7%)
AVN 84.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.31%)
BOP 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.42%)
EFERT 80.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
EPCL 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
FFL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
FLYNG 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.11%)
GGGL 12.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.19%)
GTECH 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.15%)
HUMNL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.87%)
LOTCHEM 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.56%)
MLCF 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
OGDC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
PAEL 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.92%)
TELE 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TPLP 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
TREET 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
TRG 98.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.77%)
UNITY 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.47%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (10.69%)
BR100 4,383 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.13%)
BR30 16,140 Increased By 41.3 (0.26%)
KSE100 43,668 Decreased By -9 (-0.02%)
KSE30 16,540 Increased By 8.1 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India win toss and bowl against resurgent Zimbabwe

AFP Published 18 Aug, 2022 01:09pm

HARARE: India captain KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl on Thursday in the first of three one-day internationals against Zimbabwe in Harare.

“There is a little bit of moisture and we do not know what to expect since it is an early start,” said Rahul.

Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva, deputising for injured Craig Ervine, said: “We would have loved to bowl first.”

The hosts are on a roll, winning nine of 11 ODI and Twenty20 internationals since Dave Houghton became coach in June after 3-0 whitewashes by Afghanistan in both white-ball formats.

But after qualifying for the T20 World Cup by beating five non-Test opponents and winning ODI and T20 series against Bangladesh, Zimbabwe face a much tougher test against India.

India’s ‘King’ Kohli opens up about mental health struggle

India are third in the ODI rankings, 10 places above Zimbabwe, and favourites to win all three matches despite the absence of some stars, including star batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (capt/wkt), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Bradley Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

India: KL Rahul (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wkt), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Langton Rusere (ZIM)

TV umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

India Zimbabwe KL Rahul Sikandar Raza Shikhar Dhawan Ishan Kishan

Comments

1000 characters

India win toss and bowl against resurgent Zimbabwe

Intra-day update: Rupee records marginal drop against US dollar

Govt takes step to spur forex inflows thru export boost

Offshore terminal, stake in PIA to be offered: Strategy for LNG devised ahead of PM’s Qatar visit

Zero pc GST on pharma inputs proposed: Cabinet may approve Ord to amend Finance Act by month-end

US, Taiwan to launch formal trade talks in autumn

Oil prices hold steady as recession worries offset lower US stocks

IMF board meeting on 29th

Renewable energy: PM seeks policy on private investment

Monthly salary of master mariner on foreign vessel: FBR cannot impose tax on remittances: FTO

Farman made PRCL’s CEO

Read more stories