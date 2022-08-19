AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Aug 19, 2022
World

Putin agreed to send IAEA mission to Ukraine plant, Macron’s office says

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2022 07:39pm

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron told his Russian counterpart on Friday that he is concerned about safety risks at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, the Elysee said, adding that Putin had agreed to send a mission of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the site.

The two presidents agreed to continue their talks in the coming days, according to a readout sent to journalists by Macron’s office.

Russia says ‘no heavy weapons’ deployed at Ukraine nuclear plant

Ukraine’s nuclear power operator said on Friday it suspected Moscow was planning to decouple the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from Ukraine’s grid, a complex operation that Kyiv says could cause a disaster.

According to a Kremlin readout of the call, Putin said the shelling of the Russian-controlled nuclear site, which he blamed on Kyiv, created the risk of “large-scale catastrophe”.

Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of nuclear plant strikes

Russia Ukraine IAEA Ukraine Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

