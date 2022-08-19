Two police personnel martyred, one injured in Bajaur blast

At least two police personnel were killed while another was injured in a blast near a police check-post in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, Aaj News reported.

As per details, the blast occurred near the Dumhadola area of Tehsil Mamund, as a result of which two policemen, Havaldar Syed Ahmed, and Sepoy Inayatur Rehman were martyred.

Soon after the incident, the police and medical teams arrived at the scene. The police cordoned off the area and started an investigation into the incident.

Last week, a grenade blast took place in Pakistan’s Hayatabad Phase II of Peshawar, the provincial capital of KP, however, no casualties were reported.

Unidentified assailants threw a grenade at a residence in Peshawar’s Hayatabad Phase II. The grenade explosive caused partial damage to the house, however, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.