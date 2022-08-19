AGL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
ANL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
AVN 84.75 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.56%)
BOP 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.15%)
CNERGY 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.91%)
EFERT 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.5%)
EPCL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.66%)
FCCL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
FFL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
FLYNG 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
GGGL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.51%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.85%)
HUMNL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
LOTCHEM 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.42%)
MLCF 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
OGDC 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.59%)
PAEL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.64%)
PIBTL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 19.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.12%)
SILK 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TPL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
TPLP 20.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
TREET 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 97.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
WAVES 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,343 Decreased By -18.5 (-0.42%)
BR30 15,971 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.23%)
KSE100 43,305 Decreased By -176.9 (-0.41%)
KSE30 16,402 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish lira flat after shock rate cut weakening

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2022 10:25am

ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira was steady against the U.S dollar on Friday after nearing record lows in the previous session as Turkey’s central bank shocked markets by cutting its main interest rate to 13%.

The currency stood at 18.1 as of 0438 GMT, nearly flat from its close on Thursday when it briefly hit 18.15, its weakest since Dec. 20, after the surprise rate cut.

Turkish lira leads losses after rate cut

Turkey’s central bank cut its benchmark rate by 100 basis points and said it needed to keep driving economic growth despite inflation hitting nearly 80% and a monetary tightening trend among its peers worldwide.

Turkey's central bank Turkish lira

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish lira flat after shock rate cut weakening

Intra-day update: Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

5000MW electricity export: Iran shares MoU draft

Pakistan 'rejects India's deliberate attempts of pre-poll rigging' in IIOJK

Import ban on luxury items lifted

PTCL, PTA say investigating internet connectivity problems

Export boost: Miftah assures Aptma all-out support

IMC formed for jewellers’ gold import quota

Agriculture reforms: PM directs ministries to come up with a plan in 2 days

Subsidy on fertilizer: MoI&P heavily censured for benefiting manufacturers

GST on IT services: FBR urged to remove ‘legal’ anomaly in Finance Act

Read more stories