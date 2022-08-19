AGL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
ANL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
AVN 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
BOP 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.54%)
EFERT 80.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
EPCL 67.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
FCCL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.63%)
FLYNG 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.6%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
GGL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.42%)
LOTCHEM 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.58%)
MLCF 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
OGDC 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.99%)
PAEL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
PRL 19.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.87%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.4%)
TELE 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.46%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
TRG 97.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.46%)
UNITY 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
WAVES 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.74%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (10.69%)
BR100 4,361 Decreased By -27.2 (-0.62%)
BR30 16,009 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.56%)
KSE100 43,482 Decreased By -195.1 (-0.45%)
KSE30 16,476 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Israel troops raid Palestinian rights group offices

AFP Published 19 Aug, 2022 05:57am

RAMALLAH, (Palestinian Territories): Israeli security forces on Thursday raided the offices of multiple Palestinian human rights groups in the occupied West Bank, which the state has branded “terrorist organisations”.

The military said soldiers and police officers “closed seven institutions and confiscated property” in the overnight raids.

At the Ramallah offices of human rights group Al Haq, the front door had been welded shut and a Hebrew statement left saying it would remain closed for “security reasons”.

“Any activity in this place jeopardises the security of the area, of the security forces and of public order,” said a statement seen by AFP.

A priest said an Anglican church on the building’s ground floor was damaged as troops sought to access the Al Haq offices.

“The soldiers came into the premises around 3:00 am and we started hearing shots and banging on the doors,” Father Fadi Diab of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church told AFP.

Al Haq is one of six Palestinian groups branded terrorist organisations by Israel in October for their alleged links to leftist militant group the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

Israel has not publicly shared any evidence of the alleged ties to the PFLP, which has been labelled a terrorist organisation by many Western governments.

Staff from Al Haq removed the metal sheet covering their office door on Thursday and vowed to get back to work despite computers and other equipment being seized.

“We were established here not by Israel, not by their decision and we will continue our work,” Al Haq director Shawan Jabarin told a press conference.

Palestinians Israeli security forces occupied West Bank Palestinian human rights groups RAMALLAH human rights group Al Haq

Comments

1000 characters

Israel troops raid Palestinian rights group offices

5000MW electricity export: Iran shares MoU draft

Import ban on luxury items lifted

Export boost: Miftah assures Aptma all-out support

IMC formed for jewellers’ gold import quota

Agriculture reforms: PM directs ministries to come up with a plan in 2 days

Remittance disbursement: SBP allows ECs to become sub-agents of ADs

IK makes snide remarks about ‘neutrals’

Commander US Centcom, COAS discuss regional security

Subsidy on fertilizer: MoI&P heavily censured for benefiting manufacturers

GST on IT services: FBR urged to remove ‘legal’ anomaly in Finance Act

Read more stories