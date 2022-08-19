Israel troops raid Palestinian rights group offices

RAMALLAH, (Palestinian Territories): Israeli security forces on Thursday raided the offices of multiple Palestinian human rights groups in the occupied West Bank, which the state has branded “terrorist organisations”.

The military said soldiers and police officers “closed seven institutions and confiscated property” in the overnight raids.

At the Ramallah offices of human rights group Al Haq, the front door had been welded shut and a Hebrew statement left saying it would remain closed for “security reasons”.

“Any activity in this place jeopardises the security of the area, of the security forces and of public order,” said a statement seen by AFP.

A priest said an Anglican church on the building’s ground floor was damaged as troops sought to access the Al Haq offices.

“The soldiers came into the premises around 3:00 am and we started hearing shots and banging on the doors,” Father Fadi Diab of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church told AFP.

Al Haq is one of six Palestinian groups branded terrorist organisations by Israel in October for their alleged links to leftist militant group the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

Israel has not publicly shared any evidence of the alleged ties to the PFLP, which has been labelled a terrorist organisation by many Western governments.

Staff from Al Haq removed the metal sheet covering their office door on Thursday and vowed to get back to work despite computers and other equipment being seized.

“We were established here not by Israel, not by their decision and we will continue our work,” Al Haq director Shawan Jabarin told a press conference.