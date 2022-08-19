Country becomes free from influence of agents, foreign funding: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, on Thursday, said the country today has become free from the influence of foreign agents and foreign funding.

While talking about Imran Khan and the PTI government’s era, she said those who caused economic disaster in the country, silenced the voice of the media, today, the country has become free from these people.

The media is free, the country is free, and the people are now free from these people. Imran Khan arrested Maryam Nawaz in front of her father and when Nawaz Sharif’s wife died, obstacles were put to even attending her funeral, the minister said.

Nawaz Sharif’s health worsened in the NAB custody and they were used to mock about his health. When Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif was admitted to the hospital in London, it was said that it is not a hospital but a hotel, she is not sick but she died due to illness, she added.

She said three-time elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was arrested at Lahore Airport along with his daughter. Even Rana Sanaullah was arrested on false charges by putting 20kg of heroin. He was kept in a jail where he could not sit or lie down, she maintained.

The minister said Shehbaz Sharif was arrested twice, he was not even given a chair to pray in jail. In his four years, Imran Khan got rid of all the cases and inquiries against him, the minister said. She said Imran Khan held the NAB and the FIA hostage during his four years. The National Crime Agency decided that Shehbaz Sharif and Salman Shehbaz did not commit any kind of corruption.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022