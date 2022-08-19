AGL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 19 Aug, 2022 05:57am

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (August 18, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
689,072,034           351,141,354         11,856,760,015          6,179,702,984
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)     667,055,018         (646,615,696)       20,439,322
Local Individuals          9,696,309,444       (9,712,778,009)     (16,468,565)
Local Corporates           4,179,885,265       (4,183,856,023)      (3,970,757)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NCCPL Foreign Investor NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED

