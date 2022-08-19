KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (August 18, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
689,072,034 351,141,354 11,856,760,015 6,179,702,984
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 667,055,018 (646,615,696) 20,439,322
Local Individuals 9,696,309,444 (9,712,778,009) (16,468,565)
Local Corporates 4,179,885,265 (4,183,856,023) (3,970,757)
