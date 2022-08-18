AGL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
ANL 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.06%)
AVN 84.71 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.21%)
BOP 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
EFERT 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.27%)
EPCL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.59%)
FCCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
FFL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FLYNG 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.61%)
GGGL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
GGL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.44%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
LOTCHEM 31.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.15%)
MLCF 28.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.93%)
OGDC 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
PAEL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
PRL 19.67 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.98%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.92%)
TELE 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
TPL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 20.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.77%)
TREET 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
TRG 98.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.97%)
UNITY 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (11.45%)
BR100 4,380 Decreased By -8.9 (-0.2%)
BR30 16,129 Increased By 29.9 (0.19%)
KSE100 43,631 Decreased By -45.6 (-0.1%)
KSE30 16,518 Decreased By -14.7 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Nadal loss at Cincinnati secures Medvedev’s No. 1 status

AFP Published 18 Aug, 2022 10:34am

CINCINNATI: Rafael Nadal’s disaster comeback match on Wednesday at the Cincinnati Masters leaves the Spaniard lagging in the chase for the top ATP ranking.

Nadal was ambushed 7-6 (11/9), 4-6, 6-3 in his second-round start by Croat Borna Coric, ending his hopes of overtaking Daniil Medvedev for the world number one rankings.

Top seed Medvedev, who plays on Thursday for a quarter-final spot against Denis Shapovalov, can tighten his grip on his current top position heading into the US Open.

Third-ranked Nadal was rocked by his loss after six weeks away as he healed an abdominal muscle injury that forced his withdrawal from a Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios.

Now Nadal goes into the US Open, which begins on August 29 in New York, with only one summer hardcourt match.

“In terms of New York, it’s a Grand Slam, a different kind of tournament,” Nadal said.

Serena Williams trounced by Raducanu in Cincinnati opener

“I was only able to play two sets before this match in the last 40 days.

“I know that to gain condition. I will have to (be) on the tour practicing with the guys (other players).”

The 36-year-old Spaniard with 22 Grand Slam titles said he hopes to feed off fan energy at the US Open, where Nadal won titles in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019.

“There is an energy the crowd gives me in New York. It’s a very special place for me,” Nadal said.

“I’ve had unforgettable moments there and I’m going to try my very best every single day to be ready for that.”

Rafael Nadal Cincinnati Masters Medvedev's

Comments

1000 characters

Nadal loss at Cincinnati secures Medvedev’s No. 1 status

Intra-day update: Rupee records marginal drop against US dollar

Offshore terminal, stake in PIA to be offered: Strategy for LNG devised ahead of PM’s Qatar visit

Riyadh offers LNG, crude oil and revival of SFD pact

Zero pc GST on pharma inputs proposed: Cabinet may approve Ord to amend Finance Act by month-end

US, Taiwan to launch formal trade talks in autumn

IMF board meeting on 29th

Renewable energy: PM seeks policy on private investment

SC allows ECP to hold phase-II of local govt polls in Sindh

Cuba allows foreign investment for first time in 60 years

Farman made PRCL’s CEO

Read more stories