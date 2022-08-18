AGL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
ANL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (5.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
CNERGY 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
EPCL 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.91%)
FLYNG 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (12.57%)
GGGL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.45%)
GGL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.15%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (19.11%)
LOTCHEM 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-8.81%)
MLCF 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.29%)
OGDC 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.88%)
PAEL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.63%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.13%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.39%)
TELE 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.36%)
TPL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.22%)
TREET 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
TRG 97.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.61%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (10.31%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,389 Increased By 113.1 (2.65%)
BR30 16,099 Increased By 305.6 (1.94%)
KSE100 43,677 Increased By 804.8 (1.88%)
KSE30 16,532 Increased By 312.9 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BOP registers 13pc growth in PBT for 1H2022

Press Release Published 18 Aug, 2022 06:15am

LAHORE: A meeting of the Board of Directors of The Bank of Punjab was held on Wednesday to consider and approve the un-audited financial statements for the 1st half of year ended on June 30, 2022.

The Board reviewed Bank’s performance for 1st half of the year 2022 and noted with satisfaction that all financial indicators are well aligned with bank’s strategic goals and current positive momentum shall lead the bank to desired annual business targets.

During 1st half of the year, the bank posted before tax profit of Rs 8.36 billion as against Rs 7.37 billion earned during 1st Half of 2021 with a growth of 13 percent. Bank’s Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved to Rs 15.86 billion as against Rs 13.88 billion during 1st Half of 2021 registering a growth of 14 percent.

Similarly, Non-Markup/ Interest Income (excluding gains on securities) increased to Rs 4.46 billion as against Rs 2.77 billion during 1st half of 2021 showing an increase of 61 percent. Profit after tax remained at Rs 5.42 billion as against Rs 5.60 billion during 1st half of 2021. Earnings per Share (EPS) remained at Rs 1.82 per share as against Rs 1.88 per share for 1st half of 2021.

Bank’s Total Assets as at June 30, 2022 improved to Rs 1,254.4 billion as against Rs 1,197.0 billion as of December 31, 2021. The Deposits of the Bank also improved to Rs 1,032.0 billion as against Rs 1,003.0 billion as on December 31, 2021. Investments and Gross Advances were recorded at Rs 524.2 billion and Rs 571.2 billion, respectively. Equity improved to Rs 56.9 billion and Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 12.62 percent against regulatory requirement of 11.50 percent. Whereas, Leverage Ratio stood at 3.27 percent as against requirement of 3.00 percent.

The Bank has been assigned long term entity rating of “AA+” by M/s PACRA with short term rating being at the highest rank of “A1+”. The bank currently has a network of 688 online branches (including 121 Taqwa Islamic banking branches and 16 sub-branches). Further, the Bank has a network of 669 ATMs providing 24/7 banking services to the customers. Besides that, bank is also offering Branchless Banking, Mobile Banking, Internet Banking and Cash Management services to its clients.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

bank of punjab BOP PBT for 1H2022 BOP Total Assets Board of Directors of BOP

Comments

1000 characters

BOP registers 13pc growth in PBT for 1H2022

Offshore terminal, stake in PIA to be offered: Strategy for LNG devised ahead of PM’s Qatar visit

Riyadh offers LNG, crude oil and revival of SFD pact

Zero pc GST on pharma inputs proposed: Cabinet may approve Ord to amend Finance Act by month-end

IMF board meeting on 29th

Renewable energy: PM seeks policy on private investment

SC allows ECP to hold phase-II of local govt polls in Sindh

Cuba allows foreign investment for first time in 60 years

Farman made PRCL’s CEO

Monthly salary of master mariner on foreign vessel: FBR cannot impose tax on remittances: FTO

Educational centres to remain shut today in view of heavy rain

Read more stories