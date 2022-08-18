AGL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
ANL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (5.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
CNERGY 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
EPCL 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.91%)
FLYNG 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (12.57%)
GGGL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.45%)
GGL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.15%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (19.11%)
LOTCHEM 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-8.81%)
MLCF 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.29%)
OGDC 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.88%)
PAEL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.63%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.13%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.39%)
TELE 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.36%)
TPL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.22%)
TREET 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
TRG 97.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.61%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (10.31%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,389 Increased By 113.1 (2.65%)
BR30 16,099 Increased By 305.6 (1.94%)
KSE100 43,677 Increased By 804.8 (1.88%)
KSE30 16,532 Increased By 312.9 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

IMF board meeting on 29th

Tahir Amin Published 18 Aug, 2022 05:27am

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board meeting for the combined seventh and eight reviews under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) has been set for August 29.

This was confirmed by IMF Resident Representative Esther Perez Ruiz here on Wednesday.

She had earlier confirmed that Pakistan has met all prior conditions for the combined 7th and 8th reviews under the EFF programme.

After the Board’s approval, Pakistan will receive around $1.177 billion.

She stated, “With the increase in PDL on July 31, the last prior action for the combined 7th and 8th review has been met.”

IMF says no room for subsidies: end of story

The IMF team reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) with the Pakistan authorities last month for the conclusion of the combined seventh and eight reviews of the EFF-supported programme. The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board. Subject to Board approval, about $1,177 million (SDR 894 million) will become available, bringing total disbursements under the programme to about $4.2 billion.

Additionally, in order to support programme implementation and meet the higher financing needs in fiscal year 2023, as well as catalyze additional financing, the IMF Board is likely to consider an extension of the EFF until end-June 2023 and an augmentation of access by SDR 720 million that will bring the total access under the EFF to about $7 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Extended Fund Facility Esther Perez Ruiz IMF SLA IMF board meeting IMF Resident Representative

Comments

1000 characters

IMF board meeting on 29th

Offshore terminal, stake in PIA to be offered: Strategy for LNG devised ahead of PM’s Qatar visit

Riyadh offers LNG, crude oil and revival of SFD pact

Zero pc GST on pharma inputs proposed: Cabinet may approve Ord to amend Finance Act by month-end

Renewable energy: PM seeks policy on private investment

SC allows ECP to hold phase-II of local govt polls in Sindh

Cuba allows foreign investment for first time in 60 years

Farman made PRCL’s CEO

Monthly salary of master mariner on foreign vessel: FBR cannot impose tax on remittances: FTO

Educational centres to remain shut today in view of heavy rain

Read more stories