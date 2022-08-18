Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Pakistan Oilfields 30.6.2022 500% (F) 25,935.113 91.37 20.09.2022 14.09.2022
Limited Year Ended 10.00.A.M. To
(Unconsolidated) AGM 20.09.2022
Attock Cement 30.6.2022 15% (F) 1,121.591 8.16 19.10.2022 12.10.2022
Pakistan Limited Year Ended 12.00. Noon. To
(Unconsolidated) AGM 19.10.2022
Ados Pakistan - - - - 08.09.2022 01.09.2022
Limited 11.00.A.M. To
EOGM 08.09.2022
===============================================================================================================
