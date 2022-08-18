KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Pakistan Oilfields 30.6.2022 500% (F) 25,935.113 91.37 20.09.2022 14.09.2022 Limited Year Ended 10.00.A.M. To (Unconsolidated) AGM 20.09.2022 Attock Cement 30.6.2022 15% (F) 1,121.591 8.16 19.10.2022 12.10.2022 Pakistan Limited Year Ended 12.00. Noon. To (Unconsolidated) AGM 19.10.2022 Ados Pakistan - - - - 08.09.2022 01.09.2022 Limited 11.00.A.M. To EOGM 08.09.2022 ===============================================================================================================

