NATO says ready to intervene if Serbia-Kosovo stability at risk

Published 17 Aug, 2022 07:53pm

BRUSSELS: NATO’s peacekeeping force in Kosovo is ready to intervene if stability between Serbia and Kosovo is at risk, the alliance’s chief said after talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on recent tensions between the western Balkans neighbours.

“While the situation on the ground has improved, it is the responsibility of all parties - particularly officials from Belgrade and Pristina - to prevent escalation again,” Jens Stoltenberg told a joint news conference with Vucic in Brussels.

US ratifies Finland, Sweden accession to NATO

“I call all sides to show restraint and to avoid the violence. NATO continues to monitor closely the situation on the ground. Our KFOR peacekeeping mission remains focused on its U.N. mandate. Should stability be jeopardized KFOR stands ready to intervene,” he said.

NATO Serbia NATO’s peacekeeping force Kosovo

