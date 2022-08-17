FY22 LSMI output grows 11.7pc YoY

ISLAMABAD: The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) output has registered a growth of 11.7 percent during the last fiscal year 2021-22 as compared to 2020-21, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

According to the Provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM) the LSMI output increased by 11.5 per cent for June 2022 on year-on-year (YoY) when compared with June 2021 and 0.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis when compared with May 2022 with the base year, 2015-16.

QIM estimated index for 2021-22 is 127.3 compared to 113.9 index in 2020-21 and for June 2022 is 130.9 compared to 117.4 in June 2021.

The production in July-June 2021-22 as compared to July-June 2020-21 has increased in food, textile, wearing apparel, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, iron and steel products, automobiles, and furniture while it decreased in rubber products and other transport equipment.

The LSM data released by the PBS with base year 2015-16 showed the main contributors towards overall growth of 11.7 per cent are garments (3.8), liquids/syrups (1.9), sugar (1.7), jeeps & cars (1.3), furniture (1.1), woolen blankets (0.6), chemical products (0.6), Billets/Ingots (0.5), and Cigarettes (0.4).

Textile, the top contributing sector to the overall big industry output, increased by 3.5 per cent, food 8.4 per cent, tobacco 15.9 per cent, wearing apparel 49.4 per cent, chemicals nine per cent, automobiles 49.4 per cent, iron and steel products 16.3 per cent, leather products 0.8 per cent, wood products 115.7 per cent, paper and board 10.6 per cent, cock and petroleum products 0.7 per cent, chemical products 19.4 per cent, fertilizers 2.7 per cent, machinery and equipment 15.4 per cent, furniture 180.2 per cent and other manufacturing (football) 43.2 per cent during July-June 2021-22 compared to the same period of 2020-21.

The sectors showing a decline during the fiscal year 2021-22 compared to 2020-21 included rubber products 15.8 per cent, fabricated metal 3.8 per cent and other transport equipment 11.2 per cent.

The petroleum products witnessed an increase of 0.7 per cent as its output went up from 14.329 billion litres during fiscal year 2020-21 to 14.388 billion litres in 2021-22, while on a YoY basis petroleum sector witnessed a negative growth of 9.2 per cent as its output decreased from 1.361 billion litres in June 2021 to 1.255 billion litres in June 2022.

High-speed diesel witnessed 0.04 per cent growth as its output remained 5.614 billion litres during 2021-22 compared to 5.612 billion litres during the same period of last year, and 9.36 per cent negative growth in June 2022, and remained 508.437 million litres compared to 560.918 million litres during the same period of last year. Furnace oil witnessed 5.52 per cent negative growth in output and remained 2.567 billion litres in 2021-22 compared to 2.717 billion litres in 2020-21 and 8.58 per cent negative growth in June 2022, and remained 232.830 million litres compared to 254.685 million litres during the same period of previous year.

According to the PBS data, sugar production witnessed 39.1 per cent growth as its output remained 7.921 million tonnes during 2021-22 compared to 5.694 million tonnes during the same period of 2020-21, and 35.2 per cent growth in June 2022 compared to the same period of last year as it remained 14198 tonnes compared to 10503 tonnes.

Cement witnessed 3.6 per cent negative growth during the fiscal year 2021-22 and remained 48.011 million tonnes compared to 49.797 million tonnes during the same period of 2020-21, and registered 4.65 per cent growth in June 2022, and remained 4.871 million tonnes compared to 4.666 million tonnes during the same period of last year.

