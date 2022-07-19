AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.85%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-4.45%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.69%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3%)
EFERT 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.52%)
EPCL 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.77%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.5%)
GGGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.17%)
GGL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.59%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.03%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.8%)
OGDC 81.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.02%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.49%)
PRL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.92%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.35%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
TPLP 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.77%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-3.01%)
UNITY 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.01%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.23%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -88.8 (-2.12%)
BR30 15,036 Decreased By -346.4 (-2.25%)
KSE100 41,367 Decreased By -707.8 (-1.68%)
KSE30 15,746 Decreased By -304.5 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

July-May LSMI output grows 11.7pc YoY

Tahir Amin 19 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) output has registered a growth of 11.7 percent during July-May 2021-22 as compared to the same period of 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

According to the Provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM) the LSMI output for May 2022 decreased by 1.3 per cent on a month-on-month basis when compared with April 2022 and increased by 21.4 per cent on year-on-year (YoY) when compared to May 2021, with the base year, 2015-16.

QIM estimated for July-May, 2021-22 is 126.9 and for May 2022 is 130.7. The production in July-May 2021-22 as compared to July-May 2020-21 has increased in food, beverages and tobacco, wearing apparel, textile, chemicals, automobiles, iron & steel products, leather products and paper and paperboard while it decreased in rubber products and other transport equipment.

The LSM data released by the PBS with base year 2015-16 showed that the main contributors towards overall growth of 11.7 per cent are sugar (1.8), cigarettes (0.3), garments (3.8), woolen blankets (0.7), liquids/syrups (1.7), chemical products (0.7), billets/ingots (0.5), cement (-0.3), glass sheet (0.4), jeeps and cars (1.3) and furniture (1.2).

Textile, the top contributing sector to the overall big industry output, increased by 4.1 per cent, food 9.8 per cent, tobacco 12.9 per cent, wearing apparel 49.7 per cent, chemicals 9 per cent, automobiles 52.7 per cent, iron and steel products 16.5 per cent, leather products 0.6 per cent, wood products 125 per cent, paper and board 8.9 per cent, cock and petroleum products 1.7 per cent, chemical products 9 per cent, fertilizers 2.8 per cent, machinery and equipment 12.8 per cent, furniture 233.1 per cent and other manufacturing (football) 43 per cent during July-May 2021-22 compared to the same period of 2020-21.

Jul-Mar LSMI output jumps 10.4pc YoY

The sectors showing decline during July-May 2021-22 compared to July-May 2020-21 included rubber products 17.3 per cent and other transport equipment 11 per cent.

The petroleum products witnessed an increase of 1.27 per cent as its output went up from 12.968 billion litres during July-May 2020-21 to 13.133 billion litres in July-May 2021-22, while on a YoY basis petroleum sector witnessed a growth of 9.8 per cent as its output increased from 1.128 billion litres in May 2021 to 1.239 billion litres in May 2022.

High-speed diesel witnessed 1.08 per cent growth as its output remained 5.106 billion litres during July-May 2021-22 compared to 5.051 billion litres during the same period of last year, and 5.08 per cent growth in May 2022, and remained 479.546 million litres compared to 456.371 million litres during the same period of last year.

Furnace oil witnessed 5.20 per cent negative growth in output and remained 2.334 billion litres in July-May 2021-22 compared to 2.462 billion litres in July-May 2020-21 and 24.57 per cent growth in May 2022, and remained 242.854 million litres compared to 194.928 million litres during the same period of last year.

According to the PBS data, sugar production witnessed 39.11 per cent growth as its output remained 7.907 million tonnes during July-May 2021-22 compared to 5.683 million tonnes during the same period of last year, and 4.55 per cent negative growth in May 2022 compared to the same period of last year.

Cement witnessed 4.41 per cent negative growth during July-May 2021-22 and remained 43.140 million tonnes compared to 45.131 million tonnes during the same period of last year, and registered 1.52 per cent negative growth in May 2022, and remained 3.236 million tonnes compared to 3.286 million tonnes during the same period of last year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PBS Automobiles LSMI QIM petroleum products prices apparel textile sector LSMI output grows iron & steel products High speed diesel prices

Comments

1000 characters

July-May LSMI output grows 11.7pc YoY

Looking forward to Barrick Gold’s investment: Miftah

FY22: Over $31bn record remittances received

Completion of EFF programme: ‘Pakistan’s ability remains highly uncertain’: Moody’s

Punjab win brings home full thrust of IK’s election demand

Election on 22nd: PTI endorses Elahi’s nomination for CM’s slot

Nawaz, Zardari, Fazl discuss situation

Personal devices: BoA puts aside $200m for probe into bankers’ use

Prime/brand new steel: FBR asked to probe phenomenon of large-scale misdeclarations

Fiscal consolidation: Economic, political uncertainty to challenge the pace: Moody’s

Read more stories