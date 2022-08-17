AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SU VC fears 2,000 girl students may deprived of higher education

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2022 06:07am

HYDERABAD: The Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has said that 5, 000 students including more than 2, 000 female students are living in boys and girls hostels of the university, if the dormitories are abolished to reduce the financial burden on the pattern of other universities of the province, as many as 2, 000 female students belonging to the rural areas of Sindh may be deprived of higher education.

He said that 50% of the positions in all 61 disciplines were obtained by the female students in all 61 disciplines at the varsity residing in the hostels every year because they were being provided with the best environment in the hostels adding that a total of 48000 students were studying in different teaching departments, institutes and centres simultaneously.

This he said while addressing the 44 officers of grade 18 of different 6 groups who were taking the 34th midterm management course at the National Institute of Management Karachi. Director General National Institute of Management Karachi Dr. Lubna Ayub was also present on this occasion. Sindh University Registrar Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Sindh University Thatta Campus Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon, Deans and other teaching and administrative heads were also present.

The Vice-Chancellor further said that the federal government released Rs. 320 million under the Ehsaas scholarship which had been disbursed to the deserving students while another Rs 160 million will be distributed among the selected meritorious students once the university opened after summer vacations.

He said that after the federal government, the Sindh government and the Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC) had also been providing scholarships for the students of the University of Sindh for the last two years, which were being delivered to the meritorious students after interviews.

He said that during his one-and-a-half-year tenure as VC, he made the admission system online and computerized the finance wing, due to which the financial leakages were stopped. Dr. Kalhoro while addressing the Director General of National Institute of Management Karachi Dr. Lubna Ayub said that the officers of the University of Sindh should also be considered for training along with civil servants, which will improve the working of the officers.

"If institutions are strong, the governments will also be strong", he said and added that the University of Sindh, University of Karachi, Shah Latif University Khairpur or Punjab University Lahore could not be compared with Oxford or Cambridge Universities; however, the higher education institutions of the country were imparting quality education and conducting research in their capacity. He said that the University of Sindh was advancing in the field of research while its researchers were doing excellent work in their respective fields.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

hec Sindh Government higher education University of Sindh girl students Siddique Kalhoro

Comments

1000 characters

SU VC fears 2,000 girl students may deprived of higher education

Miftah says takes ownership of ‘all’ difficult decisions

FY22 LSMI output grows 11.7pc YoY

Minister floats 4-point autarky formula

Names of Shahzad Akbar, 9 others placed on ECL

Registered developers, builders: FBR says annual renewal of registration not needed

Bonded carriers: Suspended clearing agents can file appeals before DGTT: FBR

All revenue collection-related services remain fully functional, clarifies FBR

CPPA-G links support for Kapco PPA to NTDC analysis

BoD displeased with PESCO’s performance

Minimum wage raised to Rs26,000 by KP govt

Read more stories