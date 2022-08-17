SU VC fears 2,000 girl students may deprived of higher education

HYDERABAD: The Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has said that 5, 000 students including more than 2, 000 female students are living in boys and girls hostels of the university, if the dormitories are abolished to reduce the financial burden on the pattern of other universities of the province, as many as 2, 000 female students belonging to the rural areas of Sindh may be deprived of higher education.

He said that 50% of the positions in all 61 disciplines were obtained by the female students in all 61 disciplines at the varsity residing in the hostels every year because they were being provided with the best environment in the hostels adding that a total of 48000 students were studying in different teaching departments, institutes and centres simultaneously.

This he said while addressing the 44 officers of grade 18 of different 6 groups who were taking the 34th midterm management course at the National Institute of Management Karachi. Director General National Institute of Management Karachi Dr. Lubna Ayub was also present on this occasion. Sindh University Registrar Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Sindh University Thatta Campus Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon, Deans and other teaching and administrative heads were also present.

The Vice-Chancellor further said that the federal government released Rs. 320 million under the Ehsaas scholarship which had been disbursed to the deserving students while another Rs 160 million will be distributed among the selected meritorious students once the university opened after summer vacations.

He said that after the federal government, the Sindh government and the Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC) had also been providing scholarships for the students of the University of Sindh for the last two years, which were being delivered to the meritorious students after interviews.

He said that during his one-and-a-half-year tenure as VC, he made the admission system online and computerized the finance wing, due to which the financial leakages were stopped. Dr. Kalhoro while addressing the Director General of National Institute of Management Karachi Dr. Lubna Ayub said that the officers of the University of Sindh should also be considered for training along with civil servants, which will improve the working of the officers.

"If institutions are strong, the governments will also be strong", he said and added that the University of Sindh, University of Karachi, Shah Latif University Khairpur or Punjab University Lahore could not be compared with Oxford or Cambridge Universities; however, the higher education institutions of the country were imparting quality education and conducting research in their capacity. He said that the University of Sindh was advancing in the field of research while its researchers were doing excellent work in their respective fields.

