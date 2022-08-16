AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK unemployment stable, as inflation slams wages: data

AFP Published 16 Aug, 2022 01:49pm

LONDON: Britain’s unemployment rate remains close to 50-year lows, but wage values are falling at a record pace with inflation at the highest level in decades, official data showed Tuesday.

Unemployment stood at 3.8 percent in the three months to the end of June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

This was unchanged compared with the three months to the end of May.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said that although the latest data pointed to the number of job vacancies remaining “historically very high, it fell for the first time since the summer of 2020” when the UK briefly exited a Covid lockdown.

He added that excluding bonuses, real pay “is still dropping faster than at any time since comparable records began in 2001”.

Global youth unemployment set to slip to 73 million in 2022: UN

It comes with UK inflation at a 40-year high of 9.4 percent on surging energy and food prices.

The Bank of England is forecasting inflation to peak at just over 13 percent in Britain this year, pushing its economy into recession.

The ONS publishes its latest inflation reading on Wednesday.

Britain's unemployment

Comments

1000 characters

UK unemployment stable, as inflation slams wages: data

Intra-day update: Rupee gains further against US dollar

Prohibited funding case: IHC forms larger bench to hear PTI's petition against ECP

At least 20 killed, 6 injured in bus-tanker collision on Multan-Sukkur Motorway

Torrential rains lash Karachi, disrupt daily activities

Gas reserves discovered in Tal block, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Overdue receivables’ payment: Hubco accuses CPPA-G of being ‘unfair’

Oil extends losses as weak demand outlook lingers

Chinese ship docks in Sri Lanka amid India, US concerns

FIFA suspends Indian football federation over third-party influence

PM likely to cut new LNG deal with Qatar

Read more stories