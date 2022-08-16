Tokyo markets open lower

TOKYO: Tokyo shares opened lower Tuesday as investors searched for fresh clues, ahead of a key international meeting of central banks this month and the next US Fed meeting in September.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.17 percent, or 48.10 points, to 28,823.68 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.23 percent, or 4.61 points, to 1,980.35.

The dollar stood at 132.97 yen, falling from 133.33 yen on Monday in New York.

The Tokyo market is expected to take “one step forward and one step back” after active buying by foreign investors over the past two months, Okasan Online Securities said.

“In other words, the room left for further buying is becoming more limited,” the brokerage said. “The Nikkei average may be temporarily weighed down at the top end of its range.”

The market remained focused on the next meeting of the US Federal Reserve in September, it said, with all eyes on the pace of the central bank’s rate hikes to tackle inflation.

But before that, investors will monitor events like the Jackson Hole symposium of international central bankers next week as well as other key US data such as retail sales, Okasan added.

Among major shares, SoftBank Group fell 1.51 percent to 5,811 yen, and Toyota was down 0.87 percent to 2,114 yen.

Advantest, which makes testing kits for semiconductors, rebounded from the red and rose 0.59 percent to 8,500 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing zigzagged from the previous day’s close and was up 0.07 percent to 85,230 yen in mid-morning trade.