AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Aug 16, 2022
Markets

Tokyo markets open lower

AFP Published 16 Aug, 2022 09:51am

TOKYO: Tokyo shares opened lower Tuesday as investors searched for fresh clues, ahead of a key international meeting of central banks this month and the next US Fed meeting in September.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.17 percent, or 48.10 points, to 28,823.68 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.23 percent, or 4.61 points, to 1,980.35.

The dollar stood at 132.97 yen, falling from 133.33 yen on Monday in New York.

The Tokyo market is expected to take “one step forward and one step back” after active buying by foreign investors over the past two months, Okasan Online Securities said.

“In other words, the room left for further buying is becoming more limited,” the brokerage said. “The Nikkei average may be temporarily weighed down at the top end of its range.”

Tokyo stocks close higher after US gains

The market remained focused on the next meeting of the US Federal Reserve in September, it said, with all eyes on the pace of the central bank’s rate hikes to tackle inflation.

But before that, investors will monitor events like the Jackson Hole symposium of international central bankers next week as well as other key US data such as retail sales, Okasan added.

Among major shares, SoftBank Group fell 1.51 percent to 5,811 yen, and Toyota was down 0.87 percent to 2,114 yen.

Advantest, which makes testing kits for semiconductors, rebounded from the red and rose 0.59 percent to 8,500 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing zigzagged from the previous day’s close and was up 0.07 percent to 85,230 yen in mid-morning trade.

