AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Japan’s Nikkei closes flat amid economic worries, shippers top losers

Reuters Published August 16, 2022 Updated August 16, 2022 11:44am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei index closed almost flat on Tuesday, with energy-related stocks and shippers weighing the most, as worries about a slowdown in the US and Chinese economies weakened sentiment.

The Nikkei share average finished 0.01% lower at 28,868.91, snapping a two-day rally that had sent it to the highest level in more than seven months.

The broader Topix edged 0.15% lower to 1,981.96. “The market rallied in the past (few) sessions but sentiment has been weakened by concerns about an economic slowdown,” said Shuji Hosoi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

China’s central bank on Monday cut lending rates to revive demand as data showed the economy unexpectedly slowed in July, with factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing’s zero-COVID policy and a property crisis.

In Japan, oil explorers fell 1.48% and refiners lost 1.5% after oil prices dropped on demand concerns in China — the world’s top crude buyer.

Shipping firms fell 4.08% and led declines among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines lost 4.12% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei, followed by Nippon Yusen, which fell 4.09%, and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, which dropped 3.98%.

SoftBank Group fell 2.56% after the Financial Times reported activist fund Elliott Management had sold almost all of its remaining shares in the technology start-up investor.

Tokyo stocks close higher after US gains

Istyle surged by its daily limit of 27.3% after Amazon decided to take a 36.95% stake in the operator of cosmetic review website @cosme.

JAFCO Group jumped 12.37% after a group of shareholders backed by a prominent activist investor “hinted” they could buy a majority stake in the venture capital firm.

Tokyo stocks Nikkei

