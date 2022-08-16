Special chartered flight: High-profile Pakistanis whose identities are unknown

KARACHI: A special chartered flight, which flew from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, the capital of Indian state of Telangana, made a surprise landing at the Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) before it took off with 12 high-profile Pakistani nationals aboard to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) ruled out the possibility of any Indian connection with the aircraft, saying that the special plane, which was flown from India’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, is registered in the United Kingdom (UK).

Responding to a question, the PCAA spokesman, without disclosing the passengers’ identities, confirmed that the special aircraft, which came from India, landed at JIAP and took off with 12 Pakistani nationals to Dubai. This was the third incident reported since July 2022. In July, two passengers aircraft – Sharjah-Hyderabad and Delhi-Dubai flights — made emergency landings at JIAP. The SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai flight landed on July 5 while the IndiGo flight came to Karachi on July 17.

