AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Special chartered flight: High-profile Pakistanis whose identities are unknown

Muhammad Ali Published August 16, 2022 Updated August 16, 2022 09:56am

KARACHI: A special chartered flight, which flew from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, the capital of Indian state of Telangana, made a surprise landing at the Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) before it took off with 12 high-profile Pakistani nationals aboard to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) ruled out the possibility of any Indian connection with the aircraft, saying that the special plane, which was flown from India’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, is registered in the United Kingdom (UK).

Indian plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

Responding to a question, the PCAA spokesman, without disclosing the passengers’ identities, confirmed that the special aircraft, which came from India, landed at JIAP and took off with 12 Pakistani nationals to Dubai. This was the third incident reported since July 2022. In July, two passengers aircraft – Sharjah-Hyderabad and Delhi-Dubai flights — made emergency landings at JIAP. The SpiceJet’s Delhi-Dubai flight landed on July 5 while the IndiGo flight came to Karachi on July 17.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

uae PCAA JIAP Special chartered flight

Comments

1000 characters

Special chartered flight: High-profile Pakistanis whose identities are unknown

Intra-day update: Rupee gains further against US dollar

Investment, energy and trade: MBS urged to expedite cooperation

Nawaz to return to Pakistan next month?

NA passes ‘Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Bill, 2022’

Oil extends losses as weak demand outlook lingers

Petrol price raised by Rs6.72/liter

Punjab govt withdraws security of Sharif family; PM will continue to receive security

Debt and liabilities hit historic high of Rs59.6trn

Flood-affected areas: PM orders Rs50,000 per family financial assistance thru BISP

Read more stories