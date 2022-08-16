Tarar asks why IK hasn’t removed Gill

LAHORE: Terming the PTI’s foreign funding as an international conspiracy against the country, PML-N leader said on Monday that the real face of the PTI has been exposed after ECP’s judgement in the case.

Talking to media, he said Imran Khan had prayed for Modi’s victory and also praised Indian foreign policy in his speech at the rally. Shahbaz Gill had to pass through the legal procedure, he said, adding: “Imran Khan disowned the statement of Shahbaz Gill but did not fire him from his chief of staff slot. Our leadership was maltreated in prison but Gill is being provided with best facilities.”

“During the Imran era, false cases were registered against our leadership including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shahbaz and others who courageously faced all the hardships but did not complain.”

He said Pervaiz Elahi became Chief Minister of Punjab on the court decision and then, he was threatening to execute the opponents. He claimed at least 900 cases of child abuse and violations against women occurred during the last three months in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022