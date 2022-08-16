Cotton prices pick up more Rs500 amid selective buying

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday increased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,500 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bullish and the trading volume was satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 11,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Saleh Pat, 200 bales of Chichawatni, 400 bales of Vehari, 200 bales of Jahanian were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala, 200 bales of Hasilpur and 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund.

The price of Polyester Fiber decreased by Rs 25 per Kg and was available at Rs 300 per kg.

