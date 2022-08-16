AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton prices pick up more Rs500 amid selective buying

Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2022 03:59am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday increased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,500 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bullish and the trading volume was satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 21,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 11,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Saleh Pat, 200 bales of Chichawatni, 400 bales of Vehari, 200 bales of Jahanian were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala, 200 bales of Hasilpur and 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) increased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,500 per maund.

The price of Polyester Fiber decreased by Rs 25 per Kg and was available at Rs 300 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Cotton prices cotton market Karachi Cotton Association Naseem Usman

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton prices pick up more Rs500 amid selective buying

Investment, energy and trade: MBS urged to expedite cooperation

Nawaz to return to Pakistan next month?

NA passes ‘Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Bill, 2022’

Report called in 10 days: PM orders removal of impediments to inward FDI flows

Experts present suggestions aimed at transforming energy sector

Petrol price raised by Rs6.72/liter

Punjab govt withdraws security of Sharif family; PM will continue to receive security

Flood-affected areas: PM orders Rs50,000 per family financial assistance thru BISP

Debt and liabilities hit historic high of Rs59.6trn

Special chartered flight: High-profile Pakistanis whose identities are unknown

Read more stories