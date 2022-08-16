Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Nishat Chunian 30.06.2022 100% (F) 2,503.733 6.82 06.09.2022 31.08.2022
Power Limited Year Ended 10.00.P.M. To
AGM 06.09.2022
===============================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments