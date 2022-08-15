AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Saudi inflation rises to 2.7% in July on higher food prices

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2022 01:30pm

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s consumer price index rose 2.7% in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, increasing from a 2.3% pace in June.

The food and beverages segment rose 3.9%, mainly due to higher food prices and meat prices in particular, which rose as much as 5.1%, the General Authority for Statistics said in a statement.

“Food and beverages prices were the main driver of the inflation rate in July 2022 due to their high relative importance in the Saudi consumer basket (with a weight of 18.8%),” it said.

The Saudi CPI rose 0.5% in July from June, the month-on-month data showed.

Saudi inflation is now at or close to a peak and will gradually fall back over the rest of this year and next, said Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London.

Inflation and policy rate

“Looking ahead, we think that headline inflation is now probably at or very close to a peak.

Food inflation should continue to drop back and the government’s cap on local fuel prices will help to contain energy inflation,“ Tuvey said in a report to clients.

inflation Saudi Arabia MENA Saudi Arabia’s consumer price index

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi inflation rises to 2.7% in July on higher food prices

Intra-day update: Rupee appreciates to 213 level against US dollar

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to strenghten ongoing cooperation in energy, investment

Acting governor of SBP explains criticality of IMF programme

Death toll rises to 196 as intermittent rain continues in Balochistan

US vows to strengthen partnership

Resolution of key issues awaited: Chinese power companies still facing stumbling blocks

China July property investment in biggest decline this year

Taliban mark turbulent first year in power

Oil sheds more than $1 as China data disappoints

High interest rate, delay in LCs opening hurting steel industry

Read more stories