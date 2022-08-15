75 Years of independence of Pakistan: Duty of the government

TEXT: You will no doubt agree with me that the first duty of a government is to maintain law and order, so that the life, property, and religious beliefs of its subjects are fully protected by the State.

…if we want to make this great State of Pakistan happy and prosperous we should wholly and solely concentrate on the well-being of the people, and especially of the masses and the poor.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Address, Constituent Assembly of Pakistan, Karachi, 11 August 1947

