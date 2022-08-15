AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Message from Iftikhar Ali Malik, President, SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry & Chief Executive, Guard Group

Published 15 Aug, 2022 08:18am

TEXT: 14th August not only brought Independence for the Muslims of Indian Subcontinent but also carved a new country on the world map that was created in the name of Almighty Allah with an objective that Muslims should be able to spend their lives in accordance with the Islamic Principles in an independent manner.

The objectives laid down by its Founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for the progress of this country are still in abeyance. As a result Pakistan could not play the role which was envisaged by our forefathers.

My message on the 75th Independence Day is that our Nation should evaluate what we have achieved during this long period, what were our shortcomings, why our contributions lacked and how they want to develop this country which could ensure prosperity to the coming generations. We should forget past and have a look on the future to work in harmony and live in a peaceful, friendly & congenial atmosphere that so far could not be developed because of lack of tolerance and preference of personal interests.

Business Community has played its positive role in the past & “Insha Allah” will be the pro-active partner in future progress as well, I assure the Nation in my capacity as Business Leader.

Long Live Pakistan.

