Two soldiers martyred in Dir bomb blast

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in a bomb explosion in Dir district.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR on Sunday, an improvised explosive device exploded as the security forces personnel passed by in general area Barawal of Dir District.

Resultantly, Sepoy Sajid Ali (age 30 years and resident of Kotli, Azad Kashmir) and Sepoy Adnan Mumtaz (age 32 years, resident of Poonch, Azad Kashmir) embraced shahadat (martyrdom).

‘7 terrorists killed, two soldiers martyred in NW’

Following the incident, the security forces launched an operation to clear the area and eliminate any terrorists present in the region.

The ISPR statement further said that the Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished.