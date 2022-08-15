Faysal Bank organises flag-hoisting ceremony

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited organized a heartwarming ceremony for flag hoisting on August 14th, 2022 to mark the 75th anniversary of Pakistan, at their iconic Abdullah Haroon Road branch. Celebrations of the 75th anniversary required a platinum edge, therefore FBL decided to showcase Pakistan’s inclusivity by inviting the Special Olympic athletes to grace the occasion.

Athletes from Pakistan chapter of Special Olympics were invited to join FBL in this grand celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day. FBL is enthusiastic to have these special champions shine with equal resonance. The reverberation of their achievements becomes equally treasurable.

Sports in Pakistan may have carried a national Flag, but their emotional impact far outweighs any other effect. 40 members of the athletic team joined the FBL families on Sunday morning to be part of flag hoisting ceremony along with cake cutting ceremony and Prizes were also distributed among special athletes to recognize their efforts in the field of sports despite having challenges.

Each person held on to a mini flag to flutter and add cheer to an already vibrant environment

“Faysal Islami strongly believes in inclusion from all segments of the society.” Yousaf Hussain, the President, and CEO of FBL reiterated FBL’s mission as part of its strategic objectives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022