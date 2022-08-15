AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nicotine pouches and modern tobacco products: Postcard awareness campaign launched

Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2022 07:08am

PESHAWAR: Chromatic Trust has launched its second round of awareness campaign involving youth to send clear message that tobacco in any form is unacceptable through post cards.

In this Chromatic’s digital campaign Pakistan’s youth between ages 8 to 25 is encouraged to use their creative minds to design postcard digitally on Photoshop, illustrator or any other software demanding ban on nicotine pouches and other modern tobacco products, according to press release issued here on Sunday.

The designs will be short listed by renowned celebrities and art analysts.

The winning post card will be awarded Rs50,000 while runner up will get cash prize of Rs25,000.

The participants will be sending their designs to the Chromatic Trust through twitter, facebook, instagram or email. CEO Chromatic Trust, Shariq M. Khan while speaking to media said that in a country with a majority young population it is unacceptable to have such prevalence of modern tobacco products.

This competition represents the true voices of our youth and aims to make them aware of the menace of modern tobacco products.

“Involving youth in awareness campaign like these where adults and teen-agers are taking anti-tobacco initiatives in their hands has proved successful in kicking tobacco consumption habit and dissuade hundreds of thousands of young people from taking it up”, Shariq said.

The postcard campaign is continuity of last year’s Chromatic’s awareness drive through which the trust’s message was conveyed to millions of children across Pakistan about the dangers of smoking and how it harms their precious health.

The success of last year’s competition compelled Chromatic to continue their efforts through social and digital media with an aim to aware youth about the side effects of tobacco products especially nicotine pouches.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

youth nicotine pouches Chromatic Trust modern tobacco products Postcard awareness campaign

Comments

1000 characters

Nicotine pouches and modern tobacco products: Postcard awareness campaign launched

US vows to strengthen partnership

PM for national dialogue

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ‘India’s Warren Buffett’, dies at 62

US adversaries could exploit former Afghan commandos

Two soldiers martyred, major injured in Balochistan

Two soldiers martyred in Dir bomb blast

Egyptian electrical fire in church kills at least 41, most of them children

PKR gains nearly 4pc in shortened week

High interest rate, delay in LCs opening hurting steel industry

PSX witnesses positive trend

Read more stories