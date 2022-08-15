Nicotine pouches and modern tobacco products: Postcard awareness campaign launched

PESHAWAR: Chromatic Trust has launched its second round of awareness campaign involving youth to send clear message that tobacco in any form is unacceptable through post cards.

In this Chromatic’s digital campaign Pakistan’s youth between ages 8 to 25 is encouraged to use their creative minds to design postcard digitally on Photoshop, illustrator or any other software demanding ban on nicotine pouches and other modern tobacco products, according to press release issued here on Sunday.

The designs will be short listed by renowned celebrities and art analysts.

The winning post card will be awarded Rs50,000 while runner up will get cash prize of Rs25,000.

The participants will be sending their designs to the Chromatic Trust through twitter, facebook, instagram or email. CEO Chromatic Trust, Shariq M. Khan while speaking to media said that in a country with a majority young population it is unacceptable to have such prevalence of modern tobacco products.

This competition represents the true voices of our youth and aims to make them aware of the menace of modern tobacco products.

“Involving youth in awareness campaign like these where adults and teen-agers are taking anti-tobacco initiatives in their hands has proved successful in kicking tobacco consumption habit and dissuade hundreds of thousands of young people from taking it up”, Shariq said.

The postcard campaign is continuity of last year’s Chromatic’s awareness drive through which the trust’s message was conveyed to millions of children across Pakistan about the dangers of smoking and how it harms their precious health.

The success of last year’s competition compelled Chromatic to continue their efforts through social and digital media with an aim to aware youth about the side effects of tobacco products especially nicotine pouches.

