Prices of essential food commodities witness upward trend

PESHAWAR: Upward trend in prices of essential food items, including vegetables, live chicken/meat, flour, sugar, pulses, fruits, cooking oil/ghee and others was witnessed in the local market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

One-kilogram live chicken is being sold at Rs255/- against the price of Rs250 per kg in the local market, showing an increase of Rs5 per kg, while a dozen of farm eggs are also increased at Rs210 from Rs200 in the local market, the survey noted.

According to the survey, the price of an 80-kg bag of flour remained at Rs8000/- while a 20-kg flour bag was available at Rs1500-1600 and Rs1800/- in the local market. Fresh milk is being sold at Rs170 per kg, while yogurt at Rs150-160 per kg and Rs190 per kg in the local market.

Sugar is being sold at Rs 90/- per kg in the local market, the survey noted. Prices of dry-milk powder and packed milk further increased in the open market. Prices of all brand and quality beverages also surged up in the local market.

Despite the government claims, the prices of cooking oil/ghee are still sky-high in the local market.

Butchers have continued to charge consumers with self-imposed rates as cow meat without bone is being sold at Rs700/- per kg and with bone at Rs600/- per kg, as butchers are openly defying the official fixed rates, the survey noted.

According to the survey, the prices of veggies are sky-high in the local market. A one-kilogram tomato is being sold at Rs120/- which was selling at Rs80/- per kg in the previous week.

Similarly, it further noticed a one-kg onion was available at Rs90-100 against the price of Rs70/- per kg in the open market. Ginger is being sold at Rs400 per kg against the price of Rs350/- per kg, while garlic is available at Rs250-300 per kg in the local market, the survey added.

Cucumber was available at Rs80/- per kg against the price of Rs50/- per kg in the last week. Lemon is being sold at Rs300-400 per kg in the local market, the survey noted. It was witnessed during a visit in the local vegetable market that no veggie was available below Rs100/- per kg.

Capsicum is being sold at Rs400/- per kg, peas at Rs250-300/- per kg, arvi at Rs150/- per kg, tori at Rs150/- per kg, kado at Rs130/- per kg, bitter gourd at Rs100/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs120/- per kg, cabbage at Rs100/- per kg, red-potatoes at Rs80-100 and white-potatoes at Rs70 per kg, bringle at Rs80-100 per kg, ladyfinger at Rs120/- per kg.

Prices of food grains or pulses have touched a new peak, the survey witnessed. It noticed a good quality (sela) price is being sold Rs250/- per kg while low quality rice was available at Rs 200-220/- per kg, dal mash at Rs320/- per kg, dal masoor at 280/- per kg, dal chilka (black) Rs300/- per kg, dal chilka (green) Rs200/- per kg, moonge at Rs200/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs180/- per kg, dal channa at Rs220/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs220/240 per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs 160-180/- per kg, moonge at Rs 220-240/- per kg.

