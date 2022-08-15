Independence Day sale: TCL, Daraz offer huge discounts, easy installments, free shipping

KARACHI: TCL Pakistan, Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV brand, joined hands with Daraz, the leading online retailer, to deliver one of the biggest sales this Independence Day. The sale will commence on 14th August and end on 24th August.

Each year TCL and Daraz aim to bring high-quality products at incredible prices. Witnessing the amazing response to the previous sales from the customers, TCL and Daraz decided to bring great offers for this Independence Day Sale.

Also, TCL is offering Huge Discounts on their new C series Mini LED and Quantum Dot TVs, ACs, Soundbars, Smart Air Purifiers and Vacuum Cleaners. Also, there are amazing offers on the recently launched brand Iffalcon S52.

Not only this TCL and Daraz are also offering Easy Monthly Installments, Free Shipping, and Discount Vouchers.

