AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

IK announces country-wide mass mobilisation campaign

Recorder Report Published 14 Aug, 2022 05:46am

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday announced to hold a series of public rallies throughout the country, saying “I will go to the people to prepare them for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ (true freedom).”

While addressing a PTI’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ rally held to celebrate 75 years of Pakistan’s independence, Khan said that the first rally will be held at Rawalpindi next week followed by Karachi and then other cities. He also announced to continue his struggle against the ‘imported government’ and for real freedom till free and fair elections were announced in the country. “The imported rulers will make all attempts to harass you, but do not be frightened of them,” he added.

Independence Day: Imran appeals masses to attend celebrations

The former Prime Minister told the participants that the ‘imported government’ was hatching a new plan against him, including his disqualification under different cases and bringing back Nawaz Sharif by the end of September. “The government plans to disqualify me and later the government will make grounds for lifting lifetime disqualification from both me and Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

He categorically said to the people hatching the conspiracy against him would never become part of a deal. He added that he should never be compared with Nawaz Sharif who plundered the country for over three decades.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTI Imran Khan PMLN PTI chairman PTI public rallies

Comments

1000 characters

IK announces country-wide mass mobilisation campaign

Saudi Arabia plans to renew $3bn deposit in assistance to Pakistan: report

PM renews offer of ‘charter of economy’

‘Economic Journey of Pakistan’ released: Govt eyes 6-7pc GDP growth in medium-term

SBP allows opening of ‘Asaan Mobile Account’

President approves NITB Bill

Oil refineries’ estimates: POL products’ prices may soar to Rs16.48 per litre

Nation urged to work for progress, development, prosperity of country wholeheartedly

Uniform tariff policy: Power Div seeks Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff

Three dams, link roads swept away: Six more die; Balochistan still facing rain ravages

Read more stories