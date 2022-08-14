IK announces country-wide mass mobilisation campaign

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday announced to hold a series of public rallies throughout the country, saying “I will go to the people to prepare them for ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ (true freedom).”

While addressing a PTI’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ rally held to celebrate 75 years of Pakistan’s independence, Khan said that the first rally will be held at Rawalpindi next week followed by Karachi and then other cities. He also announced to continue his struggle against the ‘imported government’ and for real freedom till free and fair elections were announced in the country. “The imported rulers will make all attempts to harass you, but do not be frightened of them,” he added.

The former Prime Minister told the participants that the ‘imported government’ was hatching a new plan against him, including his disqualification under different cases and bringing back Nawaz Sharif by the end of September. “The government plans to disqualify me and later the government will make grounds for lifting lifetime disqualification from both me and Nawaz Sharif,” he added.

He categorically said to the people hatching the conspiracy against him would never become part of a deal. He added that he should never be compared with Nawaz Sharif who plundered the country for over three decades.

