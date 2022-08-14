Per capita production in Sindh not satisfactory: Dr Ishrat

HYDERABAD: Renowned economist, researcher, and former advisor for Institutional reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain has said that the per capita production in Sindh is not satisfactory, and there is an urgent need to restore economic and business links between the people of cities and villages and for the development of the country, increase in budget and royalty should be given to scientists for their inventions, he said while presiding over the book talk and course workshop of his book “The Economy of Modern Sindh” at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam on Saturday.

Dr Ishrat Hussain said that after independence, we did not make great progress economically, now practically we have to play our role. He said that unfortunately 72 percent of women in Sindh are away from productive activities and labour force, due to which we are suffering from poverty and illiteracy unlike other provinces.

Dr Ishrat Hussain said that marketing the produce and agricultural by-products from rural areas and organic and cultural goods in the cities, will bring prosperity to the people of villages, and by creating purchasing power in them, they will be able to buy the industrial made goods of the cities.

He said that the main reason for the development of Bengal is to enable more than 50% of the population of women and to include them in the labour force for development, without the involvement of women, we cannot bring change.

He said that students, researchers and teachers will get a great help from this data, mentioned in this book, while many problems and their solutions are also included in the book.

Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri said that the university is working on indigenous breeds of animals, quality seeds of crops, better production of vegetables and fruits, and organic vegetables and fruits, the university is promoting research on water-scarce and arid agriculture. Vice Chancellor, University of Sufism and Modern Sciences Bhit Shah Dr Parveen Munshi said women can play an important role in development, and we need to contribute to the country’s and the province’s development. A large number of women will have to be brought into the labour force.

Social activist and educationist Prof Aijaz Hussain Qureshi said that we have to increase per capita income and productivity, while Sindh has great potential in agriculture, industry and services.

Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr Aijaz Soomro, Dr Abdullah Arijo, Dr Tahmina Nagraj, Nida Asad Marri and others also addressed. While Prof Dr Aijaz Khooharo, Parvez Banbhan, Progressive Farmer Mir Mohammad Khokhar, Dr Shahab Mughal, Dr Shuja Mehesar, Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Prof Dr Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr Manzoor Abro, Dr Bachal Bhutto, Dr Ziaul Hassan Shah and Dr Jam Ghulam Murtaza were also present besides a large number of participants on the occasion.

