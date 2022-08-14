Italian ambassador inaugurates Beretta store

KARACHI: The Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese on Saturday inaugurated Beretta store, a leading Italian brand of firearms at Karachi. The Italian Consul General in Karachi Danilo Giurdanella also joined the inaugural event.

After ribbon cutting ceremony, the Italian Ambassador visited different departments of this store.

Speaking at this occasion, the Ambassador said that Beretta is famous and leading Italian brand. Beretta firearms are very famous worldwide. He said he is very happy to see that Beretta has opened its first store in Pakistan in partnership with MEOL.

Chairman Siddiqsons Group and Head of MEOL, Tariq Rafi welcomes the guest at the inaugural ceremony of Beretta store. He said more Italian brands are expected to be introduced in Pakistani market in future.

Beretta is number one leading brand. They are expert in firearms. Beretta Weapon Factory is a privately held Italian firearms manufacturing company operating in several countries. Its firearms are used worldwide for a variety of civilian, law enforcement and military purposes.

Sporting arms account for three-quarters of sales. Beretta is also known for marketing shooting clothes and accessories.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022